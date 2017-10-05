FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月5日 / 下午5点07分 / 13 天前

No decision yet on whether to go ahead with Monday's Catalan parliament session-Speaker

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - A Spanish Constitutional Court ruling suspending a session of the Catalan parliament that planned to declare Catalonia’s independence from Spain damages freedom of expression, the speaker of the region’s parliament said on Thursday.

But Carme Forcadell said the parliament had taken no decision yet on whether Monday’s session would go ahead.

The court’s decision to suspend Monday’s session before it had been formally convened “harms freedom of expression and the right of initiative of members of this parliament and shows once more how the courts are being used to solve political problems,” she told reporters. (Reporting by Emma Pinedo; Editing by Adrian Croft)

