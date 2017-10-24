FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
VW's Catalonia-based unit says will move HQ if legal security in doubt
2017年10月24日

VW's Catalonia-based unit says will move HQ if legal security in doubt

1 分钟阅读

MADRID, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Automaker Volkswagen’s Catalonia-based unit SEAT would move its registered office if it was felt there was no longer legal security in Catalonia but so far has not had to make that decision, SEAT Chairman Luca de Meo said on Tuesday in an internal letter to staff.

Political stability and legal certainty, along with being based in the European Union, were essential for the company in terms of workers, the economic health of the company and shareholder trust, he said in the letter seen by Reuters.

Seat employs more than 14,000 people in the Spanish northeastern region. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Paul Day)

