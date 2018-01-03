FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 3, 2018 / 12:48 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Spectrum Brands mulls sale of George Foreman, Rayovac brands

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details on brands, shares)

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Spectrum Brands Holding Inc said on Wednesday it is exploring strategic options, including a sale, for its unit that sells brands such as George Foreman cookware and Rayovac batteries.

The company’s global battery and appliances unit, which also includes Remington grooming products and Black & Decker home appliances, accounted for about 40 percent of overall sales in fiscal year 2017.

The company, which has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, said it had received inquiries from prospective buyers and was in talks with many of them.

Spectrum said a transaction would help it to reduce debt and focus on higher margin brands in its four remaining businesses - hardware & home improvement, auto care, pet supplies and home & garden.

The Middleton, Wisconsin based company’s shares have fallen 10.6 percent over the last year. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

