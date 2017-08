Aug 2 (Reuters) - Aircraft parts maker Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc said it reached an agreement with Boeing Co , its biggest customer, on pricing issues related to aircraft programs such as the single-aisle 737 MAX and the 787 Dreamliner.

The company reported a quarterly loss compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by a $353 million charge related to Boeing's 787 Dreamliner program. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)