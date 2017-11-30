FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Athletics-Russian sprinter Gushchina fails doping test from London 2012 - IOC
频道
专题
比特币飙破11000美元后回落 短线惊惊涨引发泡沫疑虑
比特币
比特币飙破11000美元后回落 短线惊惊涨引发泡沫疑虑
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
时事要闻
美国总统特朗普打算撵走国务卿蒂勒森 由中情局长接任--美国官员
财新中国11月制造业PMI降至五个月低点50.8 产出预期指数创纪录低点
中国财经
财新中国11月制造业PMI降至五个月低点50.8 产出预期指数创纪录低点
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年11月30日 / 下午3点29分 / 更新于 11 小时前

Athletics-Russian sprinter Gushchina fails doping test from London 2012 - IOC

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Russian sprinter Yulia Gushchina, part of the silver medal winning 4x400 metres relay team at the 2012 London Games, failed an anti-doping test, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday.

Re-analysis of Gushchina’s samples from London resulted in a positive test for banned substances dehydrochlormethyltestosterone and stanozolol, the IOC said in a statement, the latest sanction as it re-tests samples from Russian athletes.

It said it also disqualified Russian long jumper Anna Nazarova for doping.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Toby Davis

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below