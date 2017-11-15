FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Doping-Carter appears at CAS to appeal against doping test
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年11月15日 / 晚上6点18分 / 更新于 6 小时前

Doping-Carter appears at CAS to appeal against doping test

Cecile Mantovani

2 分钟阅读

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter appeared at sport’s highest tribunal on Wednesday to appeal against a positive doping test which cost his team mate Usain Bolt one of his nine Olympic gold medals.

Carter refused to speak to the media and covered his face with his hood as he left the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) building and got into a waiting taxi.

Carter retroactively tested positive for the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine at the 2008 Olympics and was stripped of his 4x100 gold medal along with team mates Bolt, Asafa Powell and Michael Frater.

Bolt, considered the greatest sprinter of all time, had won an unprecedented gold-medal treble in the 100m, 200m and 4x100 relay in three straight Olympics between 2008 and 2016 until Carter’s test result. CAS secretary general Matthieu Reeb said the hearing had lasted all day. ”Now there are some final submissions to be filed and a panel will deliberate probably at the end of this year for a decision probably next year,” he told reporters. (Reporting by Cecile Mantovani; Writing by Brian Homewood in Bern, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below