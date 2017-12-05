FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Doping-WADA reinstates suspended Mexico laboratory
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
2017年12月5日 / 下午3点41分 / 更新于 1 天前

Doping-WADA reinstates suspended Mexico laboratory

1 分钟阅读

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Mexico’s suspended anti-doping laboratory has been reinstated after correcting non-conformities, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Tuesday.

The Laboratorio Nacional de Prevencion y Control del Dopaje had its accreditation revoked on Nov. 23 and was prohibited from carrying out any anti-doping activities after failing to comply with international standards.

WADA said it was satisfied the Mexico lab had addressed the issues and could resume testing immediately.

“We would like to commend the Laboratory for the cooperation and hard work that led to this reinstatement,” WADA director general Olivier Niggli said in a statement.

”We are confident that the laboratory has corrected its deficiencies and our Laboratory Expert Group will now continue to monitor the laboratory’s performance to ensure that it operates to the high standards required by WADA.” (Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, Editing by Ed Osmond)

