FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Doping-IOC bans four Russian skeleton athletes for life over Sochi doping
频道
专题
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
半岛局势
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是“可耻行为”
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
深度分析
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 “所见即所得”有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
深度分析
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#奥运新闻
2017年11月22日 / 下午1点30分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Doping-IOC bans four Russian skeleton athletes for life over Sochi doping

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details)

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Four Russian skeleton athletes, including Olympic champion Alexander Tretyakov, have been banned for life from the Olympics after being found guilty of doping at the 2014 Sochi Games, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday.

Tretyakov, Sochi bronze-medal winner Elena Nikitina, Maria Orlova and Olga Potylitsyna have been “found to have committed anti-doping rule violations,” the IOC said in a statement.

“The four athletes are declared ineligible to be accredited in any capacity for all editions of the Games of the Olympiad and the Olympic Winter Games subsequent to the Olympic Winter Games Sochi 2014,” the IOC said.

The IOC added it had disqualified the athletes from Sochi, effectively stripping Tretyakov and Nikitina of their Olympic medals. Orlova and Potylitsyna did not win medals in Sochi.

The IOC did not disclose the nature of the doping violations.

Earlier this month, the IOC banned six cross-country skiers from the Olympics for violating anti-doping rules as part of an investigation into allegations of widespread doping among Russians and sample tampering by laboratory and security officials at the Sochi Games.

The IOC has been re-testing all Russian athletes’ samples from the 2014 Games following revelations by Grigory Rodchenkov, the former head of Moscow’s suspended anti-doping laboratory, of a scheme to cover up home competitors’ positive samples.

The IOC is set to decide next month on the participation of Russian competitors at the Pyeongchang winter Olympics in South Korea in February. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin and Ken Ferris)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below