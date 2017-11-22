FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Doping-IOC bans four Russian skeleton athletes for life over Sochi doping
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是"可耻行为"
半岛局势
朝鲜称特朗普将朝鲜列为支持恐怖主义国家是"可耻行为"
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 "所见即所得"有利价格发现
深度分析
人民币综述：撮合成交模式年内推出 "所见即所得"有利价格发现
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
深度分析
焦点：中国金融强监管转向构建长效机制 应警惕为防风险而防风险
2017年11月22日 / 下午1点00分 / 1 天前

Doping-IOC bans four Russian skeleton athletes for life over Sochi doping

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday it had banned four Russian skeleton athletes, including defending Olympic champion Alexander Tretyakov, from the Olympics for life over doping violations at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The other athletes banned are Sochi bronze-medal winner Elena Nikitina, Maria Orlova and Olga Potylitsyna, the IOC said.

The IOC also said it had disqualified from the athletes from Sochi, effectively stripping Tretyakov and Nikitina of their Olympic medals.

Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin

