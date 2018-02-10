Reuters sports schedule at 0600 GMT on Saturday:

WINTER OLYMPICS

XXIII Winter Games, Pyeongchang, South Korea (Feb. 9-25)

PYEONGCHANG - The first medals of the 2018 Winter Games will be won with the women’s sprint biathlon and cross country events, while the men’s skijumpers also battle for supremacy on the normal hill. Indoors the women’s 3000 metres speed skating gold will be decided while the men’s 1500 metres in short-track speed skating will also be decided. (OLYMPICS-2018/, (PIX, TV, expect throughout)

Ice Hockey-Unified Korean women’s team play Switzerland

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - Korea’s unified women’s hockey team - formed of players from North and South Korea and coached by a 29-year-old Canadian woman - faces off against Switzerland in their first Olympic contest. (OLYMPICS-2018-ICEH-W-SWI-COR/ (PIX, TV) by Daniel Burns)

We will also carry stories from events including:

Women’s skiathlon (OLYMPICS-2018-XCTY-W-SKIA/)

Training for men’s downhill (OLYMPICS-2018-ALPS-M-DH/TR)

Men’s luge (OLYMPICS-LUGE-2018-M/)

Women’s biathlon sprint (OLYMPICS-2018-BIAT-W-SPR/)

Men’s ski jumping normal hill (OLYMPICS-2018-SKIJ-M-NH/)

SOCCER

Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1230)

Everton v Crystal Palace (1500)

Stoke City v Brighton and Hove Albion (1500)

Swansea City v Burnley (1500)

West Ham United v Watford (1500)

Manchester City v Leicester City (1730)

LONDON - Tottenham Hotspur host Arsenal at Wembley in a crunch north London derby with both sides battling to force their way into the top four, while leaders Manchester City face 2016 champions Leicester City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect by 1730 GMT/12.30 PM ET, by Tom Hayward, 600 words)

We will also have mini match reports on all games and selected sidebars.

La Liga

Villarreal v Deportivo Alaves (1200)

Malaga v Atletico Madrid (1515)

Leganes v Eibar (1730)

Real Madrid v Real Sociedad (1945)

MADRID - Atletico Madrid aim to keep up their chase of runaway leaders Barcelona when they visit basement club Malaga, while floundering champions Real Madrid host Real Sociedad looking for an injection of confidence four days before their Champions League last 16 tie with Paris St Germain (SOCCER-SPAIN/, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Richard Martin, 500 words)

Serie A

SPAL v Milan (1400)

Crotone v Atalanta (1700)

Napoli v Lazio (1945)

Napoli, who began the weekend as leaders, host third-placed Lazio in a mouth-watering Serie A match while AC Milan visit SPAL, looking to continue their recent improvement under coach Gennaro Gattuso. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 1700 GMT/ 12 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund v Hamburg SV (1530/1430)

Hoffenheim v Mainz 05 (11430

Eintracht Frankfurt v Cologne (1430)

Bayer Leverkusen v Hertha Berlin (1430)

Hanover 96 v Freiburg (1430)

Bayern Munich v Schalke 04 (1730)

BERLIN - Runaway Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich will look to continue their winning routine at home to fifth-placed Schalke 04. Second-placed Bayer Leverkusen host Hertha Berlin and Borussia Dortmund entertain struggling Hamburg SV. (SOCCER-GERMANY, expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Election for U.S. Soccer president

U.S. Soccer enters a new era as a president is elected to lead the federation after previous boss Sunil Gulati resigned in the wake of the men’s national team’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. (SOCCER-USA/PRESIDENT, expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, 400 words)

RUGBY UNION

Six Nations

Ireland v Italy (1415)

DUBLIN - Ireland, who got off to a winning start against Frrance in Paris last weekend, host Italy with coach Joe Scmidt having made four changes to his pack to bring in a mix of youth and experience. (RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-IRL-ITA/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Padraic Halpin)

England v Wales (1645) LONDON - Danny Care set to become England’s most capped scrumhalf when they host Wales with both sides having made winning starts to the competition. (RUGBY-UNION-NATIONS-ENG-WAL/ (PIX), expect by 1830 GMT/1.30 PM ET, by Martyn Herman)

GOLF

PERTH - Former world number one Lee Westwood and defending champion Brett Rumford have a one-stroke lead going into the third round of the event that consists of three days of strokeplay, after which the top 24 will advance to the Sunday matchplay knockout phase. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/)

PGA Tour: Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Pebble Beach, California (to 11)

Johnson showing no signs of slowing at Pebble

World number one Dustin Johnson, the halfway leader at 12-under, seeks to build his advantage at storied Pebble Beach in the third round of an event he has won twice. (GOLF-PROAM/, expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

CRICKET

South Africa v India, fourth ODI, Johannesburg

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa will welcome back key batsman AB de Villiers as they seek to turn the tide on India, who have been dominant to lead the six-match One-Day International series 3-0 ahead of the fourth match at the Wanderers on Saturday. (CRICKET-ODI-ZAF-IND/ by Nick Said)

MELBOURNE - Australia will look to continue their winning run in the Trans-Tasman Twenty20 Tri-series when they take on England in the third match in Melbourne. New Zealand are the third team in the tournament. (CRICKET-T20-TRI/, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, 200 words)

TENNIS

Fed Cup first round

United States v Netherlands

ASHEVILLE, UNITED STATES - Former world number one Serena Williams and the defending Fed Cup champion United States face the Netherlands in a world group first round tie. (TENNIS-FEDCUP-USA-NLD/ (PIX, TV), Andrew Both)

We will also wrap up the other round matches. (TENNIS-FEDCUP/, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

ATHLETICS

Coleman chases 60m world record he believes already is his

World 100 metres silver medallist Christian Coleman chases the 60 metres world record at the Boston Indoor Games, a mark he believes is already his. (ATHLETICS-BOSTON/, expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Warriors and Spurs in potential playoff preview

First play third in the Western Conference as the Golden State Warriors host the San Antonio Spurs in one of seven games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (BASKETBALL-NBA/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0500 GMT/12 AM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)

NHL

East-leading Lightning host Kings

The Eastern-leading Tampa Bay Lightning host the Los Angeles Kings in one of nine games on the National Hockey League schedule. (ICEHOCKEY-NHL/HIGHLIGHTS, expect by 0600 GMT/1 AM ET, by Field Level Media, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by Field Level Media, 500 words)