FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spotify makes confidential filing for U.S. IPO -source
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜重新开通边境热线 特朗普称他的核按钮比朝鲜威力更大
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜重新开通边境热线 特朗普称他的核按钮比朝鲜威力更大
焦点：研究团队披露两大安全缺陷 几乎所有手机电脑都难逃泄密风险
深度分析
焦点：研究团队披露两大安全缺陷 几乎所有手机电脑都难逃泄密风险
焦点：亚马逊谷歌大打价格战 争夺智能音箱市场份额
深度分析
焦点：亚马逊谷歌大打价格战 争夺智能音箱市场份额
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 3, 2018 / 5:08 PM / 更新于 16 hours ago

Spotify makes confidential filing for U.S. IPO -source

Greg Roumeliotis, Liana B. Baker

3 分钟阅读

NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Music streaming service Spotify has filed confidentially for an initial public offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is moving ahead with a direct listing in the first half of the year, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

If Spotify, with was valued at as much as $19 billion last year, goes ahead with its plans, it would make it the first major company to carry out a direct listing, an unconventional way to pursue an IPO without raising new capital.

It also mainly eliminates the need for a Wall Street bank or broker to underwrite an IPO along with many associated fees and could change the way companies approach selling shares to the public.

The confidential filing was initially reported by news outlet Axios.

Spotify is the biggest global music streaming company and counts Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc as its main rivals. Reuters has previously reported Spotify was aiming to file for an IPO in late 2017 and list with the New York Stock Exchange early this year.

Spotify could not be reached for comment.

Spotify was sued by Wixen Music Publishing Inc last week for allegedly using thousands of songs, including those of Tom Petty, Neil Young and The Doors, without a license and compensation to the music publisher. It was unclear what the lawsuit’s effect would be on its IPO plans.

Wixen, an exclusive licensee of songs such as “Free Fallin’” by Tom Petty, “Light My Fire” by the Doors, (Girl We Got a) Good Thing by Weezer and works of singers such as Stevie Nicks, is seeking damages worth at least $1.6 billion along with injunctive relief.

Spotify still intends to proceed with a U.S. direct listing in the first half of 2018, despite the lawsuit, according to a source familiar with the matter. It has filed for the listing confidentially with the SEC, with Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Allen & Co helping arrange it, the source added. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below