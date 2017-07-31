FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Music streaming company Spotify has 60 mln paying subscribers
2017年7月31日 / 晚上6点37分 / 4 天前

Music streaming company Spotify has 60 mln paying subscribers

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 31 (Reuters) - Spotify now has 60 million paying subscribers, adding 10 million subscribers in less than five months, a spokeswoman for the music streaming company said on Monday.

The spokeswoman declined to comment on a report in the Financial Times that the Swedish company was eyeing a listing as soon as the fourth quarter, citing people familiar with the matter. on.ft.com/2f1Z8vY

Spotify, which recently appointed financial advisers to explore a direct listing on the New York Stock Exchange, said in June that its operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly.

In March Spotify reported it had 50 million paying subscribers, a rise of 25 percent in less than six months, extending the music streaming service's lead over its closest rival, Apple Music.

Last week Reuters reported that Spotify was close to agreeing a new licensing pact with Warner Music Inc, the last big music royalty deal it needs before pushing ahead with a U.S. stock market listing, four sources familiar with the situation said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru and Eric Auchard in Frankfurt; Editing by Greg Mahlich and David Evans)

