FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Altice agreement 'not contingent' on T-Mobile talks failing - Sprint CFO
频道
专题
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
特朗普亚洲行
美国总统特朗普称赞美韩之间的合作 誓言解决贸易问题
焦点：沙特反贪行动扩大范围 更多王子与商人被捕
深度分析
焦点：沙特反贪行动扩大范围 更多王子与商人被捕
焦点：纽约联储总裁明年中将退休 美联储领导班子再添不确定性
深度分析
焦点：纽约联储总裁明年中将退休 美联储领导班子再添不确定性
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月6日 / 下午3点08分 / 更新于 18 小时前

Altice agreement 'not contingent' on T-Mobile talks failing - Sprint CFO

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp’s wireless partnership with Altice USA was not contingent on merger talks with T-Mobile US Inc failing, the chief financial officer of the No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier said on Monday.

“It will not deliver the tens of billions in synergies we had foreseen in a merger with T-Mobile,” said Chief Financial Officer Tarek A. Robbiati on a call with Wall Street analysts and reporters. “Nontheless, it does deliver real value for Sprint and significant value for Sprint.”

Sprint’s shares were down 12.6 percent to $5.82 in early trading on Monday.

Altice said it will sell mobile service on Sprint’s network under a new multi-year agreement announced on Sunday, becoming the latest cable company to enter the wireless market.

The companies announced the agreement a day after Sprint and T-Mobile ended merger talks. (Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below