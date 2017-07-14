FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
21 天前
Sprint chairman engages Warren Buffett for possible investment-WSJ
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
中国财经
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月14日 / 晚上6点28分 / 21 天前

Sprint chairman engages Warren Buffett for possible investment-WSJ

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 14 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp's chairman, Masayoshi Son, has engaged in talks with Berkshire Hathaway Inc's Warren Buffett and media mogul John Malone to discuss a potential investment in the U.S. wireless company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Son met Buffett and Malone, the chairman of Liberty Interactive Corp, separately this week at an annual gathering of CEOs in Sun Valley, Idaho, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the situation. (on.wsj.com/2vlwHMB)

Sprint's shares were up 2 percent at $8.37 in afternoon trading, while shares of Liberty Interactive were up 1.6 percent at $23.38.

Sprint, Berkshire Hathaway and Liberty Interactive did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below