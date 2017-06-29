FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月内
RadioShack creditors' lawsuit says Sprint killed 6,000 jobs
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 晚上10点38分 / 1 个月内

RadioShack creditors' lawsuit says Sprint killed 6,000 jobs

Tom Hals and Svea Herbst-Bayliss

3 分钟阅读

WILMINGTON, Del./BOSTON, June 29 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp used confidential information from its alliance with RadioShack Corp to open competing mobile phone stores, dooming the comeback by the electronics retailer and destroying jobs, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday by RadioShack creditors.

RadioShack emerged from bankruptcy in 2015 with a deal to co-brand about 1,400 stores with Sprint, which was meant to help the telecoms provider better compete with larger rivals AT&T Corp and Verizon Communications Inc.

However, by early 2017 RadioShack, owned by General Wireless, had returned to bankruptcy and is liquidating.

The lawsuit filed in Delaware Superior Court by RadioShack's official committee of unsecured creditors says that Overland Park, Kansas-based Sprint breached its contract with RadioShack, and is seeking $500 million in damages.

Sprint allegedly ignored its obligations to provide inventory and staff to RadioShack stores because of its own financial troubles.

Sprint spokesman David Tovar said the company was disappointed by the creditors’ committee action and Sprint expected to defend the matter vigorously.

The lawsuit alleges that in 2016, Sprint used confidential information obtained from RadioShack to open 200 competing stores near RadioShack's best locations, sinking any comeback for the electronics chain.

“Sprint’s action destroyed nearly 6,000 RadioShack jobs,” said the lawsuit.

The allegations stand in sharp contrast to promises made less than seven months ago by the chief executive officer of SoftBank, Sprint’s Japanese parent company, that he would create U.S. jobs.

U.S. President Donald Trump made jobs the centerpiece of his election campaign.

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son was among the first foreign business leaders to meet with then-President-elect Donald Trump at his New York headquarters and praised the Republican for a raft of planned deregulations. The CEO promised to invest $50 billion with the aim of hiring 50,000 people in the United States.

Trump took credit for the commitment and reported in late December that Sprint had committed to bringing 5,000 jobs to the United States. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below