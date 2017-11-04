FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sprint and T-Mobile end merger negotiations
特朗普抵达日本开启12天访亚之行 就朝鲜问题发表强硬言论
特朗普抵达日本开启12天访亚之行 就朝鲜问题发表强硬言论
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
一周经济焦点：主要经济体央行升息已是进行式 但通胀在哪里？
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
图表新闻：美联储新主席提名人选鲍威尔的政策观点
2017年11月4日

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp and T-Mobile USA Inc have ended merger negotiations, the companies said in a joint statement on Saturday.

The companies said they ended talks because they “were unable to find mutually agreeable terms.”

This would be the second time an attempted merger of Sprint, controlled by SoftBank Group Corp, and T-Mobile, controlled by Deutsche Telekom, has failed. A combined company would have had more than 130 million U.S. subscribers, behind Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc.

Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Matthew Lewis

