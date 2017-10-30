FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's SoftBank calling off talks to merge Sprint, T-Mobile - Nikkei
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
时事要闻
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国财经
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
深度分析
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
2017年10月30日

Japan's SoftBank calling off talks to merge Sprint, T-Mobile - Nikkei

1 分钟阅读

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp plans to break off negotiations of a merger between subsidiary Sprint Corp and T-Mobile US Inc amid a failure to agree on ownership of the combined company, Nikkei reported. (s.nikkei.com/2z03Bb0)

Sources told Reuters last week that T-Mobile and Sprint were laying the groundwork for special committees of their boards of directors to decide on a merger between the third and fourth largest U.S. wireless carriers.

SoftBank, Sprint and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

