Sprint's quarterly loss narrower than estimates amid T-Mobile deal chatter
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成"诚信"协议
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成"诚信"协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
2017年10月25日 / 中午12点16分 / 更新于 19 小时前

Sprint's quarterly loss narrower than estimates amid T-Mobile deal chatter

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sprint Corp’s quarterly loss was narrower than Wall Street analyst estimates as the wireless carrier added subscribers, while the company declined to hold a post-earnings conference call amid speculation it would announce a merger with rival T-Mobile US Inc.

The No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier reported a net loss of $48 million, or 1 cent per share in the company’s second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared to a loss of $142 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue was $7.93 billion, down from $8.25 billion.

According to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, analysts had expected a loss of 2 cents a share and revenue of $8.05 billion.

Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
