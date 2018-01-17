FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 8:47 PM / in a day

Chile's Corfo, SQM strike deal in lithium dispute

1 分钟阅读

SANTIAGO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Chilean development agency Corfo said on Wednesday that it had struck a deal with lithium company SQM, putting an end to a long-running dispute over royalties in Chile’s Salar de Atacama, home to one of the world’s richest lithium deposits.

SQM and Corfo had been embroiled in a bitter, high-stakes arbitration over royalties since May 2014. Chilean authorities had accused SQM of underpaying royalties and violating environmental regulations at lithium deposits leased from the government. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Dave Sherwood; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

