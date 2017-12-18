FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Chile's Corfo, SQM make new effort to settle lithium mining claims
December 18, 2017 / 10:37 PM / 更新于 20 hours ago

CORRECTED-Chile's Corfo, SQM make new effort to settle lithium mining claims

1 分钟阅读

(Correct spelling of Corfo in headline, first and second paragraphs)

SANTIAGO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Chilean development agency Corfo and Pampa Calichera, which controls lithium giant SQM , have agreed to suspend their arbitration battle for 30 days as they make a new push to solve a dispute over mining claims, Corfo said on Monday.

If the negotiations are successful, Chile would be able to expand its lithium production “significantly,” Corfo said in a statement. Corfo has accused SQM of failing to fulfill requirements to pay royalties and of violating environmental rules.

Reporting By Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

