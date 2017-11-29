FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chinese firms show interest in lithium producer SQM: Potash Corp CEO
2017年11月29日

Chinese firms show interest in lithium producer SQM: Potash Corp CEO

1 分钟阅读

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chinese groups have shown “broad interest” in buying Potash Corp of Saskatchewan’s minority stake in Chilean lithium producer SQM, Potash Corp Chief Executive Jochen Tilk said on Wednesday.

”You can imagine the broad interest of potential bidders and actual bidders is coming from those who are interested in lithium as a metal and also producers of batteries or battery parts. And many of them are in China.” Tilk said at a Citi investor conference in New York. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Susan Thomas)

