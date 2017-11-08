FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Square Inc posts smaller loss as transaction volumes grow
2017年11月8日

REFILE-Square Inc posts smaller loss as transaction volumes grow

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects story link)

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Mobile payments company Square Inc posted a smaller third-quarter loss on Wednesday, as larger merchants increasingly used its technology to process transactions.

That San Francisco-based company’s loss narrowed to $16.1 million, or 4 cents per share, from $32.3 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Square, co-founded and led by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Jack Dorsey, said net revenue rose 33.3 percent to $585.2 million in the three months ended Sept. 30. (squ.re/2AlRpyb) (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

