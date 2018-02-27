Jack Dorsey's Square posts wider quarterly loss

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Payments processor Square Inc’s quarterly loss widened from a year earlier, hurt by higher expenses related to product development and marketing.

The company, led by Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey, said on Tuesday loss widened to $15.7 million, or 4 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $15.2 million, or 4 cents per share, a year earlier. (squ.re/2AlRpyb)

Adjusted revenue rose to $282.7 million from $191.9 million. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)