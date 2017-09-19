FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sri Lankan shares mark 4-wk closing high on foreign buying
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月19日 / 中午11点34分 / 1 个月前

Sri Lankan shares mark 4-wk closing high on foreign buying

2 分钟阅读

COLOMBO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares gained for a fourth straight session on Tuesday to mark a four-week closing high on foreign buying in blue-chips.

Foreign investors bought a net 129.9 million rupees ($848,188) worth of shares on Tuesday, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow to 17.1 billion rupees.

The Colombo stock index ended up 0.29 percent at 6,428.07, its highest close since Aug. 18.

“Foreign investors were active today, helping to push the turnover above one billion. Foreign interest were buying blue-chips and that helped boost local investor confidence,” said Hussain Gani, deputy CEO of Softlogic Stockbrokers.

Shares of Ceylon Cold Stores Plc rose 1.5 percent, while Trans Asia Hotel Plc ended 6.7 percent firmer and conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc gained 0.2 percent.

Turnover stood at 1.6 billion rupees, well above this year’s daily average of around 922.4 million rupees.

Recent block deals also helped boost sentiment, traders said.

Last Wednesday, after market hours, diversified conglomerate Hayleys Plc said it had agreed to purchase 61.73 percent of Singer Sri Lanka Plc for 10.9 billion rupees from Retail Holdings (Sri Lanka) BV a subsidiary of Retail Holdings NV.

Hayleys in a corporate disclosure said on Friday that Hayleys Plc and its subsidiaries purchased 231.9 million shares or 61.73 percent of Singer Sri Lanka Plc at a price of 47 rupees per share.

Last week, top mobile phone operator Dialog Axiata Plc said it acquired 80.34 percent of Colombo Trust Finance Plc for 1.072 billion rupees ($7 million). ($1 = 153.1500 Sri Lankan rupees) (Reporting by Ranga Sirilal and Shihar Aneez; Editing by Sunil Nair)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below