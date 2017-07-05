FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
Advent, Permira consider fresh bid for Stada - WirtschaftsWoche
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月5日 / 上午9点26分 / 1 个月前

Advent, Permira consider fresh bid for Stada - WirtschaftsWoche

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, July 5 (Reuters) - Private equity companies Advent and Permira are considering a fresh approach on German generic drugmaker Stada, WirschaftsWoche reported on Wednesday, citing financial sources.

Advent and Permira were earlier this year beaten out by rival bidders Bain and Cinven, whose offer for Stada later failed to reach the required minimum acceptance level. Bain and Cinven are currently mulling making another bid.

Sources told Reuters last month that Advent and Permira remained interested in Stada, but were not expected to take immediate action to put together a new bid. Instead, they would wait to see whether Bain and Cinven launch a second attempt, they said.

Their stance has not changed in the meanwhile, people close to the matter said on Wednesday.

Advent and Permira declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tom Sims)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below