1 个月前
Stada CEO, CFO resign with immediate effect
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月4日 / 上午9点45分 / 1 个月前

Stada CEO, CFO resign with immediate effect

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, July 4 (Reuters) - German generic drugmaker Stada said on Tuesday both its chief executive and its finance chief had resigned from their posts with immediate effect, ahead of a possible fresh takeover bid by buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven.

Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels will be replaced by former Boehringer Ingelheim board member Engelbert Tjeenk Willink and CFO Helmut Kraft by Bernhard Duettmann, formerly finance chief at Beiersdorf and then Lanxess .

Both managers are appointed until the end of 2017, Stada said in a statement. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

