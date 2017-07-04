FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Stada board mulls replacing CEO - source
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月4日 / 上午9点05分 / 1 个月内

Stada board mulls replacing CEO - source

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, July 4 (Reuters) - Stada's supervisory board is discussing replacing Chief Executive Matthias Wiedenfels, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The board has an external candidate in mind for the post who would not oppose a possible fresh takeover offer by buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven, the person said.

Stada declined to comment. Bloomberg had reported on the possible management change earlier on Tuesday.

Stada earlier said Bain and Cinven were considering seeking regulatory clearance to make a new takeover offer for the generic drugmaker after their 5.3 billion euro ($6.01 billion) bid fell through.

$1 = 0.8812 euros Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tom Sims

