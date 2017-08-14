FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年8月14日 / 早上8点18分 / 1 天内

Stada warns retail tender rate even lower than before

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Stada on Monday warned that even fewer retail investors have so far tendered their shares in the planned takeover of the German generic drugmaker than at the same stage during the previous, failed attempt to get a deal done.

"The tender rate among retail investor is much lower than during the first attempt and much lower than we expected. The activities that we have engaged in have not had the desired effect," a spokesman told Reuters by phone.

"It is now up to the hedge funds to make sure that the offer goes through," he added.

Stada, which is roughly 25-percent owned by retail shareholders, earlier on Monday said 34.1 percent of shares had been tendered by 1600 GMT on Friday.

Private equity groups Bain Capital and Cinven are making a second takeover offer for Stada after their previous 5.3 billion euro ($6.1 billion) bid fell through, giving shareholders until Wednesday this week to tender their shares.

The suitors sweetened their offer by 25 cents per share to 66.25 euros and lowered the acceptance threshold among shareholders to 63 percent of shares from 67.5 percent previously targeted. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

