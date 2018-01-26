FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 26, 2018 / 9:15 PM / 3 days ago

Staples names Coca-Cola veteran Douglas as new CEO

1 分钟阅读

Jan 26 (Reuters) - U.S. office supplies chain Staples Inc, which was taken private by Sycamore Partners last year, named Coca-Cola Co veteran J. Alexander Douglas as its chief executive on Friday.

Douglas will replace Shira Goodman starting April 2.

Goodman, who took the top job in 2016, will leave Staples, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Friday.

Alexander, who has spent thirty years at Coca-Cola, most recently served as North America president for the soda giant.

Staples Executive Chairman John Lederer and the company’s separate U.S. and Canadian retail businesses will lead the company until Douglas’s appointment. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

