Starboard says chipmaker Mellanox's 2018 targets insufficient
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
上海核心区甲级写字楼去年空置率创八年来新高--高力国际
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
January 8, 2018 / 11:21 AM / a day ago

Starboard says chipmaker Mellanox's 2018 targets insufficient

1 分钟阅读

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP said on Monday Israeli chipmaker Mellanox Technologies Ltd’s 2018 targets were insufficient and too heavily reliant on revenue growth.

In December, Mellanox had forecast low to mid-teens revenue growth in 2018.

The targets are “not nearly enough” to offset years of poor performance and missed expectations, Starboard, Mellanox’s biggest shareholder, said in a letter to the company. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

