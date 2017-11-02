FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Unilever to buy tea brand Tazo from Starbucks for $384 mln
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 晚上10点31分 / 更新于 11 小时前

Unilever to buy tea brand Tazo from Starbucks for $384 mln

1 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Unilever said on Thursday it would buy the specialty tea brand Tazo from Starbucks in a deal valued at $384 million.

This acquisition is the latest in a string of deals by the Anglo-Dutch consumer giant to add smaller, healthier brands to expand its portfolio in a fast-growing specialty tea segment.

"With its strong appeal to millennials, Tazo is a perfect strategic fit for our U.S. portfolio," Kees Kruythoff, president, Unilever North America said. (bit.ly/2lIkf9v) (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
