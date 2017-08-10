FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blackstone's Invitation Homes to buy Starwood Waypoint
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月10日 / 上午11点20分 / 3 天前

Blackstone's Invitation Homes to buy Starwood Waypoint

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Invitation Homes Inc said on Thursday it would buy Starwood Waypoint Homes in an all-stock deal that would create a $11 billion U.S. single-family rental company.

Under the deal, each Starwood Waypoint Homes share will be converted into 1.614 Invitation Homes shares, based on a fixed exchange ratio, Blackstone Group LP-owned Invitation Homes said.

After the deal closes, Invitation Homes stockholders will own about 59 percent of the combined company's stock, with Starwood Waypoint stockholders owning the rest. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

