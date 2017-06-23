FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
MOVES-State Street appoints Steve Cook senior vice president of US investor services
2017年6月23日 / 晚上6点30分 / 1 个月前

MOVES-State Street appoints Steve Cook senior vice president of US investor services

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 23 (Reuters) - Financial services provider State Street Corp said on Friday it appointed Steve Cook as senior vice president within its U.S. investment services business.

Cook, an exchange trade fund (ETF) industry expert and mutual fund industry veteran, has previously spent 20 years at Bank Of New York Mellon Corp.

Cook will oversee relationships with clients operating diverse fund structures in the United States and globally, the company said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

