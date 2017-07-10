FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
25 天前
UPDATE 3-Statoil drills dry wells off Canada's Newfoundland
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月10日 / 下午12点57分 / 25 天前

UPDATE 3-Statoil drills dry wells off Canada's Newfoundland

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds comment from Husky)

By Terje Solsvik and Nia Williams

OSLO/CALGARY, Alberta, July 10 (Reuters) - Norway's Statoil and Canada's Husky Energy have hit dry wells in a prospect in the Atlantic offshore Newfoundland for which they had high hopes, Statoil said on Monday.

The companies have drilled two dry wells in the Flemish Pass geological basin, some 500 km (310 miles) off the east coast of Canada's Newfoundland and Labrador province.

"These results are disappointing, as we had hoped to add additional optionality to the near-field area at Bay du Nord," Trond Jacobsen, Statoil's head of exploration in Canada, said in a statement.

Husky declined to comment beyond saying it will continue to work with Statoil on development options for Bay du Nord.

The dry wells in the Flemish Pass are the latest knock for the Canadian energy industry, which is dominated by the high-cost oil sands in northern Alberta. International energy companies, including Statoil, have sold off around $23 billion in oil sands assets over the last year in favour of cheaper plays with faster returns elsewhere.

Offshore Atlantic Canada production currently makes up about 200,000 barrels of Canada's 3.85 million barrels per day output.

Statoil struck oil at Bay du Nord in 2013 and the play became one of its key priorities for further exploration. The company hoped it could find enough oil and gas to develop it for production.

Bay du Nord is still estimated to hold some 300 million barrels of recoverable oil and a development of that field remains under evaluation, Statoil said.

Statoil shares closed up 1.1 percent while Husky shares closed nearly flat at C$13.63 on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik and Nia Williams; Editing by James Dalgleish and Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below