JOHANNESBURG, Jan 29 (Reuters) - A group of Steinhoff creditors have appointed financial adviser PJT Partners and law firm Latham Watkins to represent them in any potential debt restructuring, PJT said.

Steinhoff, owner of more than 40 retail brands including Poundland in Britain, is fighting for survival after admitting “accounting irregularities” last month that triggered an 85 percent share slide. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by Alexander Smith)