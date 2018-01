JOHANNESBURG, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International said on Tuesday it has informed the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets that it will not publish its audited 2017 consolidated financial statements by Jan. 31.

Steinhoff said it would only do so “as soon as it is able to do so”. Steinhoff, owner of more than 40 retail brands globally, has admitted “accounting irregularities”, triggering an 85 percent share slide. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)