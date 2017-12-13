FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Steinhoff to restate 2016 financial results
频道
专题
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
比特币
热点聚焦：比特币爆红暴露加密货币市场脆弱性
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
中国财经
中国11月工业及投资继续小幅回落 经济稳中趋缓特征将延至明年
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
国际财经
WTO会议无果而终 美国横加指责且一些成员国投否决票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 13, 2017 / 9:44 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Steinhoff to restate 2016 financial results

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details, background)

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Steinhoff International Holdings NV said on Wednesday that its 2016 financial results will have to be restated, because some of its European unit’s 2017 balance sheet assets that are under scrutiny are also relevant to the 2016 financial results.

It added that the 2016 consolidated financial statements “can no longer be relied upon”.

The South African said that “it saw issues regarding the validity and recoverability of certain Steinhoff Europe’s balance sheet assets under scrutiny in the 2017 audit work that are also relevant to the 2016 consolidated financial results.”

Steinhoff is taking “all necessary steps” to address the audit issues, it added.

The multinational retail group, the owner of more than 40 retail brands including Conforama, Mattress Firm and Poundland, is fighting for survival after more than $14 billion was wiped off its market value last week. The losses came following its disclosure of accounting irregularities and the exit of its chief executive.

It had also postponed the release of its 2017 results until the inquiry was over.

Steinhoff, which moved its primary share listing from Johannesburg to Frankfurt two years ago, has been under investigation for suspected accounting irregularities by the state prosecutor in Oldenburg, Germany, since 2015. (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru, editing by David Evans, Larry King)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below