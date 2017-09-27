FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Reborn Canadian steel producer Stelco files for IPO
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月27日 / 晚上10点27分 / 21 天前

UPDATE 1-Reborn Canadian steel producer Stelco files for IPO

2 分钟阅读

(Adds capital raise amount, market value; company background)

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Canadian steel producer Stelco Holdings Inc, which emerged from bankruptcy protection three months ago, said on Wednesday it has filed a preliminary prospectus with securities regulators in Canada for a proposed initial public offering of its shares.

Stelco, which is owned by U.S. restructuring firm Bedrock Industries Group LLC, is seeking to raise US$150 million in the share sale and could have a market value of about US$1 billion, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Hamilton, Ontario-based Stelco said in a statement that the number of shares to be sold or their price have not yet been determined. The proceeds would be used for capital investments to develop new products and for early payment to certain pension benefits trusts, Stelco said.

Stelco emerged from nearly three years of bankruptcy protection on June 30 after it was able to extinguish its bloated debt and sign new agreements with its unions. This was its second time in bankruptcy court after it emerged from protection in 2007 when U.S. Steel Corp bought the company for US$1.1 billion.

Stelco’s revival comes at a time when the United States is considering imposing import tariffs on non-U.S. steelmakers on national security grounds.

Stelco produces flat-rolled value-added steels for customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States. It operates two processing facilities in Ontario. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and John Tilak in Chicago; Editing by Diane Craft and Lisa Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below