Canada's Stelco IPO to price between C$16 to C$18
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
调查：中国2017年GDP增速料升至6.8% 但明年料放缓至6.4%
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
中国快速消费品销售增速趋缓 消费升级令休闲支出上升较快--贝恩
2017年10月23日 / 晚上7点09分 / 1 天前

Canada's Stelco IPO to price between C$16 to C$18

2 分钟阅读

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Canadian steel maker Stelco Holdings Inc expects its initial public offering to be priced between C$16 to C$18 per share, raising about C$200 million ($158 million) at the mid-point.

The company, owned by U.S. private equity group Bedrock Industries, plans to offer between 11.11 million and 12.50 million of common shares. (bit.ly/2hYIVFy)

Stelco, which is emerging from its second bankruptcy in 13 years, will list on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “STLC”.

Stelco operates two steel-processing facilities in Ontario and is targeting the auto sector for growth with plans to increase production of lightweight, higher-strength steels that automakers are increasingly seeking for better fuel economy, according to the company’s IPO filings.

Goldman Sachs Canada Inc, BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc Capital Markets, Credit Suisse Securities (Canada) Inc, J.P. Morgan Securities Canada Inc, Scotia Capital Inc, TD Securities Inc, National Bank Financial Inc and Oppenheimer & Co Inc are the underwriters to the offering. ($1 = 1.27 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

