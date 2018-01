Jan 17 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp said on Wednesday financial advisers Tom Hankins and Jay Lauzon have joined its broker-dealer unit, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc’s private client group in Flint, Michigan.

Hankins and Lauzon join from Ameriprise Financial Services Inc, where they were responsible for $197 million in client assets, Stifel Financial said. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)