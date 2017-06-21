FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Stifel appoints three financial advisers at its broker-dealer unit
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月21日

MOVES-Stifel appoints three financial advisers at its broker-dealer unit

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 21 (Reuters) - Stifel Financial Corp said on Wednesday three financial advisers joined the private client group of its broker-dealer subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Co Inc.

Patricia Tippins joined the firm's Dallas office as senior vice president-investments while Christopher Barbee joined its Greensboro, North Carolina office in the same position.

Tippins was previously with Wells Fargo Advisors and Barbee was with Oppenheimer & Co.

Andrew Campanella joined the firm as financial adviser in Manchester, Vermont from Merrill Lynch. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

