February 3, 2018 / 10:28 AM / 更新于 20 hours ago

Morgan Stanley is sole bidder for Stockmann's Nevsky Centre property-sources

1 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has become the sole bidder for Nevsky Centre property in the Russian city of St Petersburg from Finnish department store chain Stockmann after Russian real estate investor Malltech pulled out of the tender, two sources familiar with the talks told Reuters.

Morgan Stanley, Stockmann, Malltech and Colliers International, a property consultancy advising Stockmann on the sale, declined to comment.

Stockmann said earlier it was in talks with several parties to sell the shopping centre which has a book value of 181 million euros ($225.5 million).

Two sources in Moscow’s commercial real estate market told Reuters earlier a 160-180 million euro sale price was being discussed.

$1 = 0.8026 euros Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Additional reporting by Jussi Rosendahl in HELSINKI and Maria Kiselyova in MOSCOW; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Polina Devitt and Matthew Mpoke Bigg

