FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FPL says provided power to parts of Florida nursing home where deaths occurred
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月13日 / 下午5点02分 / 1 个月前

FPL says provided power to parts of Florida nursing home where deaths occurred

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Florida Power & Light said on Wednesday it had provided power to some parts of the nursing home where people died after the facility lost electricity due to Hurricane Irma and that the home was not on a county top tier list for emergency power restoration.

“Parts of the facility itself were energized by FPL, I can’t give you anything more specific than that at this point,” FPL spokesman Rob Gould told a news conference. Two elderly residents were found dead at the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills and three later died at a hospital. Gould said the home was not listed as a “top tier critical infrastructure facility” by the county.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below