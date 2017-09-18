FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Florida's insured losses from Irma total nearly $2 bln to date
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月18日 / 晚上6点27分 / 1 个月前

UPDATE 1-Florida's insured losses from Irma total nearly $2 bln to date

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details from filing and share moves)

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Florida policyholders so far have filed nearly $2 billion in claims to insurers for damage from Hurricane Irma, the state’s insurance regulator said on Monday.

The estimate of insured losses is based on preliminary statewide data that insurers filed with the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation as of 4 p.m. ET on Sunday for nearly 335,347 claims, the regulator said. (bit.ly/2xKwMi9)

About 88 percent of the total number of claims are from residential property owners, of which only 3.8 percent have been closed, the filing said.

Of the claims, commercial property comprised 3 percent, while private flood insurance made up 0.2 percent.

Irma was ranked as one of the most powerful Atlantic storms on record before striking the U.S. mainland as a Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 10. The storm killed at least 33 in Florida. (reut.rs/2xcfrLy)

Shares of Florida-based insurers Heritage Insurance and Universal Insurance fell 3.4 percent and 3.8 percent, respectively.

HCI Inc’s shares dropped 2.2 percent, while Federated National fell 2.6 percent and United Insurance edged 1.7 percent lower. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn in New York and Roopal Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Maju Samuel)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below