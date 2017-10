HOUSTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. firm NuStar Energy this week began reopening its 13-million-barrel Statia oil terminal on the Caribbean island of St. Eustatius, a month after it was closed ahead of Hurricane Irma, a company official told Reuters.

“We just opened up one of our loading stations yesterday,” said Danny Oliver, NuStar’s senior vice president of marketing and business development. (Reporting by Bryan Sims; Writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Sandra Maler)