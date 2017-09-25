FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Essentra says two Puerto Rico sites disrupted by Hurricane Maria
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月25日 / 早上6点31分 / 23 天前

1 分钟阅读

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Essentra Plc said two of its health and personal care packaging sites in Puerto Rico have been disrupted as a result of the recent Hurricane Maria, and added that there are “significant impediments” to resuming manufacturing activity.

Facilities at Manati and Guaynabo have not sustained “significant physical damage”, the supplier of specialty plastic and packaging products said on Monday.

“It is not currently possible to confirm the timing that normal output levels will be resumed, however, this is unlikely to be in the immediate future”, it said in a statement.

The company estimated that financial impact to be in the range of 500,000 pounds to 750,000 pounds ($678,350 - $1.02 million) per week.

$1 = 0.7371 pounds Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely

