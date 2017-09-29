FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
YRC freight terminal in Puerto Rico resumes limited operations
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月29日 / 下午2点42分 / 19 天前

YRC freight terminal in Puerto Rico resumes limited operations

1 分钟阅读

Sept 29 (Reuters) - YRC Worldwide Inc said on Friday its freight terminal in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico has resumed limited operations and is working to provide service to customers as soon as possible.

The company’s YRC Freight unit told customers in a service alert that damage, power outages, road closures, and fuel shortages due to Hurricane Maria have thrown off sailing schedules to and from San Juan, and port capacity was limited.

Due to these problems, YRC said shipments will likely not follow normal schedules and delays in transit are possible. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below