Anadarko shutting production at two U.S. Gulf platforms ahead of Nate
2017年10月5日 / 晚上9点48分 / 13 天前

Anadarko shutting production at two U.S. Gulf platforms ahead of Nate

1 分钟阅读

HOUSTON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum Corp said on Thursday it is shutting in production at two U.S. Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

The company said it has removed all staff and shut oil and natural gas production at the Horn Mountain platform and would do the same at the Marlin platform on Friday. Non-essential personnel are being removed from the company’s Constitution, Holstein, Lucius and Marco Polo platforms as well.

Nate is forecast to enter the Gulf and strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall early on Sunday around Louisiana, near several major refineries. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Grant McCool)

