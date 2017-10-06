FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Anadarko halts production at more offshore oil platforms in U.S. Gulf
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月6日 / 晚上10点06分 / 12 天前

Anadarko halts production at more offshore oil platforms in U.S. Gulf

1 分钟阅读

HOUSTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Anadarko Petroleum has shut in oil and gas production at five more offshore platforms in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and is removing all their workers ahead of Tropical Storm Nate, it said late on Friday.

Earlier, Anadarko had disclosed it shut production at its Horn Mountain and Marlin platforms. The latest halt covered the Constitution, Heidelberg, Holstein, Lusius and Marco Polo facilities, it said.

Nate is headed up the central U.S. Gulf of Mexico and expected to strengthen into a hurricane, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Oil producers earlier in the day had reported evacuating 66 platforms and five drilling rigs, according to government statistics. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below