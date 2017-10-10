FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
About 58.5 pct of U.S. Gulf oil output offline due to Nate -BSEE
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月10日 / 晚上7点31分 / 8 天前

About 58.5 pct of U.S. Gulf oil output offline due to Nate -BSEE

1 分钟阅读

HOUSTON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - About 58.5 percent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production is offline in the aftermath of Hurricane Nate, the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) said on Tuesday.

That equals about 1.02 million barrels per day in production that is offline, according to BSEE. Oil companies evacuated staff from Gulf platforms and curtailed output ahead of the storm, which hit the region last weekend.

About 46 percent of Gulf natural gas production remains offline, BSEE said. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Paul Simao)

